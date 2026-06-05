A few days ago, news came in that the shoot of the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 was completed, and now the team of the film is gearing up for its October 2 release. The original Malayalam version was released last month, on May 21, and many are wondering whether the Hindi version will be similar to it.

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 won’t mirror Malayalam version; Ravi Basrur joins Ajay Devgn’s October 2 release

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022) in Hindi were quite similar to the original films. But the Hindi Drishyam 3 will be an exception. The makers have drastically altered the plot and twists. At the same time, they have made sure that it does justice to the world of Drishyam.”

The source also said, “The makers are also excited with the new additions. It is said that Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have put up great acts. At the same time, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others have once again delivered fine performances.”

In a recent exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Abhishek Pathak had revealed that while both versions of Drishyam 3 will retain the same emotional core, the Hindi version has been developed differently to suit its audience. “The Malayalam film is an emotional family drama, while ours is a family thriller,” Pathak had said.

The other interesting information from the film is that this time, the music has been given by Ravi Basrur of KGF, Salaar, Marco and Toxic fame. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn had worked with him in Bholaa (2023) and Singham Again (2024).

All three versions of Drishyam 3 in Hindi have had different music composers. Vishal Bhardwaj composed the songs in part 1, while Devi Sri Prasad took over in Drishyam 2.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 completes shoot; Abhishek Pathak shares heartfelt wrap-up post: “This film has been our world”

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

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