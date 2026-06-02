The Hindi version of Drishyam 3 has officially completed filming. Director Abhishek Pathak announced the milestone through a heartfelt social media post late on June 10, 2026, confirming that the much-anticipated sequel starring Ajay Devgn has wrapped its shoot. The announcement comes at a time when audiences are still discussing the recently released Malayalam Drishyam 3, which marked the conclusion of the original franchise led by Mohanlal.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 completes shoot; Abhishek Pathak shares heartfelt wrap-up post: “This film has been our world”

Sharing a photograph that appeared to be taken on the sets of the film, Pathak reflected on the months-long journey of bringing the sequel to life. “And that’s a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3,” he wrote.

The filmmaker went on to thank the cast and crew who contributed to the project, describing the film as an experience that demanded dedication, teamwork and perseverance. “For the past many months, this film has been our world. We’ve spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life,” Pathak shared.

Expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the production, he added, “To everyone I’ve tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way.”

The director also acknowledged the challenges faced during production, noting that every member of the team remained committed despite difficult circumstances. “There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had,” he wrote.

Pathak concluded the note by highlighting the collective effort behind the film. “This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame. I’m incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK PATHAK (@abhishekpathakk)

The update follows Pathak’s recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, where he revealed that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will not be a scene-by-scene recreation of the Malayalam film. According to the filmmaker, while both versions will retain the same emotional core, the Hindi adaptation has been developed differently to suit its audience. “The Malayalam film is an emotional family drama, while ours is a family thriller,” Pathak had said.

With filming now complete, post-production work is expected to move into full swing. Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Prakash Raj begins shooting for Drishyam 3, quips he is “not replacing anyone” after Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Ajay Devgn-starrer

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

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