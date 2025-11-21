Ajay Devgn is a true all-rounder, equally at ease in comedy, romance, thrillers, intense drama and, above all, action. Over the years, he has carved a formidable niche for himself as an action star, which is why one of his upcoming films, tentatively titled Ranger, has become one of the most keenly awaited projects for his fans. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia, adding further excitement to the package.

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer action-adventure film to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer will hit the big screen on December 4, 2026. The makers have locked this date as the film will be fully ready by then. Moreover, it’s a vacant Friday and has historically proved to be lucrative from a box office perspective. Since the film is a complete entertainer, the team felt this date is strategically ideal.”

In the past, Animal (2023) was released in the first week of December, followed by Pushpa 2 (2024) a year later. This year, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar will arrive in cinemas on December 5 and it has also generated tremendous buzz.

The source further added, “The entire team is extremely excited about the film. It marks Ajay Devgn’s grand return to hardcore action. And that’s not all. It also pits him against Sanjay Dutt in a full-blown action entertainer for the first time. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia, too, has a crucial and intriguing role, which will come as a pleasant surprise to the audience.”

The source also clarified, “Ranger is not the final title. It is a working title and the call on what the film would be titled will be taken by the makers in due course.”

The action-adventure flick is directed by Jagan Shakti of Mission Mangal (2019) fame and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Anand Pandit.

