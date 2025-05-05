Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist is ready to release the trailer of the sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Titled Sitaare Zameen Par, the trailer of the film will be launched on May 8.

Aamir Khan, who has been selectively choosing his projects in recent years, is all set to unveil the trailer of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par on Thursday, May 8, 2025, sources have exclusively confirmed to us. The trailer launch will mark Aamir’s full-fledged return to cinema after a brief hiatus following Laal Singh Chaddha.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to launch trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par on Thursday, May 8

While details about the film’s narrative and promotional campaign have been tightly under wraps, the announcement of the trailer’s release has already created a stir among fans and within the industry. The project, being closely guarded by Aamir Khan Productions, is expected to explore emotional and socially resonant themes—hallmarks of Aamir’s most impactful work.

Interestingly, the title Sitaare Zameen Par is seen as a thematic continuation—or spiritual companion—to Aamir’s acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, though insiders clarify this is not a sequel but a new story with fresh characters and context. With very little currently known about the trailer launch—be it location, format, or attending cast—the anticipation is building around what promises to be a carefully curated unveiling in typical Aamir Khan style. Whether the trailer drops online directly or premieres at a special industry screening remains to be seen.

As always, Aamir’s moves are calculated and deliberate, and if past releases are any indication, Sitaare Zameen Par could very well aim to strike an emotional chord while delivering thought-provoking cinema.

All eyes are now on May 8, as the industry awaits a glimpse into Aamir Khan’s next chapter on the big screen.

