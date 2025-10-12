comscore
Esha Deol becomes face of Handball Pro League 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Esha Deol becomes face of Handball Pro League 2026

Esha Deol becomes face of Handball Pro League 2026
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has been officially announced as the Brand Ambassador for the Handball Pro League (HPL), which is set to take place in Nagpur in February 2026.

Esha Deol becomes face of Handball Pro League 2026

Esha Deol becomes face of Handball Pro League 2026

A former state-level handball player during her school years, Esha brings a personal connection and genuine passion to her new role. Her appointment aims to boost visibility and enthusiasm for the sport across India, particularly among young athletes and women.

The Handball Pro League, which continues to grow in popularity, is gearing up for an exciting new season featuring top national and international talent. With Esha Deol’s involvement, the organizers hope to inspire more youth participation and spotlight handball as a fast-paced, dynamic sport deserving of greater recognition.

The league’s Nagpur edition promises to be a celebration of energy, athleticism, and sporting spirit — perfectly reflected in Esha Deol’s vibrant association with HPL.

Also Read: 18 Years of Darling: Esha Deol on RGV, Fardeen Khan, and playing a ghost with a wicked streak

