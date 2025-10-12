When Annu Kapoor holds court, expect fireworks! The veteran actor’s latest razzle-dazzle isn’t from a film, but from his laugh-out-loud comments about Tamannaah Bhatia and her sultry track ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2. His hilarious, tongue-in-cheek observations have sent netizens into a tailspin—and for good reason!

Annu Kapoor speaks about Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘milky body, face”; REACTS to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ viral remark: “Even a 70-year-old child can fall asleep”

Kapoor wasted no time poking fun at Tamannaah’s viral statement that mothers sing the song to put babies to sleep. Leaning into his trademark wit, he fired back, "How old do children fall asleep? Even a 70-year-old child can fall asleep! Look at this." He then doubled down, playfully musing, "In English, they say, ‘he is 70 years old.’ I am a 70-year-old child; someone can be an 11-year-old old man. So who falls asleep?"

Without missing a beat, Kapoor showers Tamannaah with a blend of playful praise and mischief, "Sister Tamannaah Bhatia, with her song, or with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good, man… It will be a great blessing for this country that our children sleep sweetly and healthily.”

It's the kind of comment only the legendary Annu Kapoor can get away with. Just when you think he's finished, Kapoor adds a sweet kicker, "If they have any other wishes, may God give her (Tamannaah) the capability, may she get blessings so that she can fulfil their wishes. This is my blessing for them."

If there’s one thing the internet agrees on, it’s this: Annu Kapoor doesn’t just comment—he creates viral moments. With one “milky body” joke and his signature flair, he’s put both Stree 2 and Tamannaah Bhatia slap bang at the centre of online pop culture.

