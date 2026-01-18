comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Anil Kapoor to duel with Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel’s Dragon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anil Kapoor to duel with Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel’s Dragon

en Bollywood News Anil Kapoor to duel with Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel’s Dragon
By Subhash K. Jha -

Prashanth Neel’s action drama Dragon just got its North Indian tadka. Anil Kapoor has joined the cast in a prominent role. Anil is apparently playing the antagonist.

Anil Kapoor to duel with Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel’s Dragon

Anil Kapoor to duel with Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel’s Dragon

To cast a Bollywood actor opposite an A-lister Telugu actor has become quite the thing. It started with Neil Nitin Mukesh, followed by Bobby Deol in several Telugu films.

About Anil Kapoor in Dragon, the film’s team is quite tightlipped about his role. However, a source close to the development revealed that Anil would be making an appearance at a pivotal juncture in the narrative.

“It is a brief but very important character, and Anil has agreed to do it for NTR’s sake,” the source informed.

Also Read: SCOOP: Anil Kapoor buys rights to his cult film Nayak; aspires to make its sequel

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification