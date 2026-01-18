Prashanth Neel’s action drama Dragon just got its North Indian tadka. Anil Kapoor has joined the cast in a prominent role. Anil is apparently playing the antagonist.

To cast a Bollywood actor opposite an A-lister Telugu actor has become quite the thing. It started with Neil Nitin Mukesh, followed by Bobby Deol in several Telugu films.

About Anil Kapoor in Dragon, the film’s team is quite tightlipped about his role. However, a source close to the development revealed that Anil would be making an appearance at a pivotal juncture in the narrative.

“It is a brief but very important character, and Anil has agreed to do it for NTR’s sake,” the source informed.

