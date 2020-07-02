The season two of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been one of the most-watched shows of the channel Star Plus. With Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as leads in the show, the audiences have loved their journey so far to bits. The show has also seen a handful of replacements with the latest one being Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj and Tasheen Khan as Anurag and Prerna’s daughter. They have recently started shooting for the show after 3 months and are clearly elated to be back.

Star Plus took to its Instagram channel to announce that Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be back on July 13 with new twists and turns. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are seen announcing the same in two separate videos. Calling it a new beginning, the show will air on its previous 8 PM prime time slot and the fans can’t wait to see what they have in store for them.

Take a look at their videos.

The fresh episodes will adhere to social distancing on screen and the makers are making sure that no actors come in physical contact with each other in the frame. The crew has also been provided with hazmat suits for maximum security.

