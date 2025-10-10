Prime Video officially announced the new thriller series, which will be produced by Hrithik along with Eshaan Roshan under HRX Films.

Prime Video has officially announced its upcoming Original drama series Storm (working title), a high-stakes thriller set in Mumbai and produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under the banner of HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. The series marks Hrithik’s significant step as a producer in the streaming space and reunites him with acclaimed director Ajitpal Singh, who serves as creator and director.

Hrithik Roshan officially announces his first web-series Storm; describes it as ‘raw, layered, and powerful’

Storm features an ensemble cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad, and explores a world of ambition, secrets, and survival in the heart of Mumbai. Written by Ajitpal Singh, François Lunel, and Swati Das, the show is set to go on floors soon and promises an intense narrative centered on strong women characters navigating high-stakes situations.

Speaking about his decision to produce Storm, Hrithik Roshan shared, “Storm presented me with the perfect opportunity to make my debut as a producer in the streaming space, and Prime Video, with its proven record of bringing exceptional stories to life, was an instinctive choice. What drew me to Storm was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors. This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I'm excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



The collaboration also marks a milestone for Prime Video as the platform continues to expand its partnerships with leading creative voices in Indian cinema. Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, APAC & MENA, Prime Video, said, “Hrithik Roshan is one of Indian cinema's most distinguished creative forces, and our collaboration with him and HRX Films is a significant milestone that exemplifies our dedication to excellence in storytelling. The development process of this series has been remarkably rewarding, with Hrithik's distinctive artistic vision and Eshaan Roshan’s dynamic energy enriching the narrative.”

With production expected to commence soon, Storm is already generating strong anticipation. The project is being positioned as a globally relevant thriller, blending emotional intensity with the fast-paced storytelling that has come to define contemporary Indian originals on streaming platforms. More details on the series are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Also Read: Producer Shobu Yarlagadda clears Hrithik Roshan Baahubali casting rumours: “It was always Prabhas”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.