Emraan Hashmi, who was diagnosed with dengue on May 28 while filming his upcoming pan-Indian film They Call Him OG, has recovered and is back on set. He has resumed shooting in Mumbai.

Emraan Hashmi resumes OG shooting after dengue recovery

Emraan Hashmi shared, “I am back in action, and it feels good! I took some time off to recover from dengue, but now I am fully recovered and back on set. A big thank you to everyone for all the love and thoughtful messages! I am excited to get back to the hustle and bring something exciting to the screen soon.”

It is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama was the first publication to report on Emraan's health. A well-placed industry source told us, "Emraan Hashmi was shooting for OG in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, Mumbai. That’s where he contracted the disease. He was not feeling well and had dengue-like symptoms. On the recommendation of the doctors, he got his tests done. The test confirmed that he is suffering from dengue."

Speaking of the project, OG will mark Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema. The film also stars Pawan Kalyan in the leading role, along with Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. Meanwhile, Emraan will essay the role of the antagonist. OG is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 25. It is produced by DVV Entertainment of RRR (2022) fame and directed by Sujeeth of Saaho (2019) fame.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi to begin shooting Awarapan 2 in July after two-year script refinement; says the film “picked up over time through the internet, YouTube, and Torrent”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.