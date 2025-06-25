Actor Aayush Sharma, who is currently recovering from two back surgeries, shared a heartfelt note on June 24 detailing his health journey and recovery process. The Ruslaan actor took to social media to open up about ignoring a persistent back injury for years and how it ultimately caught up with him while shooting for his next film.

Aayush Sharma undergoes two back-to-back surgeries, shares update: “Good health isn’t just about a six-pack. It’s about what’s happening inside”

In a candid post accompanied by photos and videos from the hospital and gym, Sharma reflected on the importance of listening to one’s body. “Life has its way of slowing you down to make sure you listen,” he wrote, adding that the pain began during a stunt for Ruslaan. Like many, he initially brushed it off. “Nothing too dramatic, so I did what most of us tend to do… ignored it, masked it, and kept going.”

However, the condition worsened during the shoot of his upcoming project. What initially seemed minor eventually impacted his ability to perform basic movements, including dancing, stunts, and stretching. “What I thought was temporary turned out to be far more serious,” he admitted.

The actor revealed he underwent two surgeries and is now officially on the road to recovery. “This phase has taught me that good health isn’t just about a six-pack — it’s about what’s happening inside. Don’t ignore the whispers your body sends you. Act early. Heal properly,” Sharma urged his followers.

He extended gratitude to his medical team, producer Sajid Qureshi, and director Kiran Korrapati for their support during the uncertain weeks of recovery. Sharma also thanked his wife Arpita Khan Sharma and their children, Ahil and Ayat, for transforming his recovery into a period of warmth and comfort.

Touchingly, he shared a moment with his son, who called him “Wolverine” and said, “Papa, you heal fast… I need my Wolverine back.” Aayush ended his note with renewed determination: “I’m coming back stronger. For you. For me. For all of it.”

Sharma’s update has drawn support from fans and well-wishers across the industry, with many commending his resilience and honesty in sharing the challenges behind the glamour of showbiz.

