Emraan Hashmi has once again proved why he is considered one of the most committed and resilient actors in the industry. During a high-octane action sequence on the sets of Awarapan 2, Emraan reportedly suffered a serious abdominal tissue tear that required immediate medical attention and surgery. While most actors would have opted for an extended break, sources reveal that Emraan chose to return to the set much sooner than expected, driven by his dedication to the film, his role, and his audience.

According to sources, Emraan is currently back on location in Rajasthan, with the shoot proceeding under strict supervision. His action movements have been restricted and the schedule has been carefully revised to ensure his health is prioritised while the film continues to move forward smoothly.

His determination has reportedly deeply inspired the team, who are in complete awe of his passion and professionalism. Awarapan 2 is among the most awaited upcoming projects, and Emraan’s resolve to continue shooting despite the physical challenges has added even more emotional depth to the journey of the film. Fans, colleagues, and well-wishers are said to be rallying behind him as he delivers yet another powerful performance.

