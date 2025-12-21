Avatar: Fire And Ash shows to be CUT by 30% on Christmas Day for Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera; exhibitors pick Kartik as their first choice

As Dhurandhar is continuing to rule the box office in India, the battle for the Christmas 2025 period is getting intense between the Kartik Aaryan led Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the James Cameron film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. And in a surprising turn of events, exhibitors have decided to reduce the show count of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day to accommodate the Kartik Aaryan rom-com at their properties.

Avatar: Fire And Ash shows to be CUT by 30% on Christmas Day for Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera; exhibitors pick Kartik as their first choice

"Jio Star Studios (Distributor of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India for Disney India) has permitted exhibitors to move the Christmas Day programming for Avatar: Fire and Ash as the exhibitors had strong pressure from the stakeholders of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri headlined by Kartik Aaryan with Ananya Panday. The show reduction process has already begun at independent chains, and approx. 30 per cent of the shows will be reduced for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day, which will give a very good release to the Kartik Aaryan film," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The exhibitors are bullish on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri as it's a happy film featuring a young star like Kartik Aaryan, and it fits the bill for the family plans over the holiday period of Christmas and New Year. "There is strong demand for Tu Meri Main Tera among the youth, and they are expected to ensure a strong start for the film on the opening day despite competition. The audience demand is driving the showcasing and programming, as Avatar: Fire and Ash has clearly not fired the way it should have at the box office," the trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

In contrast, Jio Studios has not permitted any reduction in shows for Dhurandhar on Christmas Day. Exhibitors are adhering strictly to the original showcasing commitments for the film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 15 seconds of sexually suggestive scene in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.