Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was involved in a car accident after a drunk driver rammed into her vehicle while she was en route to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance alongside international DJ David Guetta.

Nora Fatehi sustains concussion in car accident caused by drunk driver

According to a source close to the development, the incident took place while Nora was travelling to the venue, following which her team acted swiftly and rushed her to the nearest hospital. Doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out any serious complications, including internal bleeding or hemorrhagic injury. Medical examinations later confirmed that the actor sustained a slight concussion as a result of the impact.

Despite being advised to rest, Nora chose to honour her professional commitment. The source revealed that she was keen on returning to work and insisted on making her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025 later that evening. Her decision, while medically cautious, was driven by her commitment to the event and her audience.

