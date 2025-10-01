Of late, Deepika Padukone has been in the news as much for her film choices as for the chatter surrounding them. After her exit from Spirit earlier this year and Kalki 2898 AD reportedly over differences related to fees and working hours, the actress is once again making headlines—this time for her upcoming projects. Padukone recently began filming King in Poland alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Now, according to reports, she is set to kick off the shoot for Atlee’s highly anticipated AA22 x A6 with Allu Arjun in October, right after wrapping up King.

Deepika Padukone’s role in Atlee’s AA22 x A6 with Allu Arjun trimmed? Here’s what we know!

A report by Mid-Day clarified speculation about her role being trimmed in the ensemble film. Quoting a source, it stated: “There is no truth to rumours that Deepika’s screen time has been reduced. Her role has not changed from what she was offered when she came on board in June. She has a fierce part, which is essential to the first and second acts of the narrative.”

Reportedly, Padukone has allocated dates from late October until the end of December. The first schedule will introduce her character, followed by large-scale action set-pieces in November, including a chase sequence designed by Atlee with a South Korean stunt team. In December, the production is expected to shift to the UAE, where Padukone and Arjun will film a crucial mid-film twist and emotional sequences.

The sci-fi action drama, said to explore themes of time travel, reportedly features Arjun in multiple roles and an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur alongside Padukone. The presence of so many leading ladies has sparked speculation that Padukone’s role is a cameo, but insiders insist otherwise: “It’s not a cameo at all. Her character drives the story. Every actor has a clearly etched-out part.”

For now, fans will have to wait for Deepika Padukone to officially announce the commencement of her shoot.

