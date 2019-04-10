Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.04.2019 | 8:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

“It was very emotional” – Madhuri Dixit opens up about stepping into Sridevi’s role in Kalank

ByMonica Yadav

The highly awaited period drama Kalank will soon hit the big screen. It brings together an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also marks the return of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together after 21 years. The fans are aware that late actress Sridevi was supposed to star in the film. But, due to the untimely passing of the star, Madhuri Dixit stepped into her role of Bahaar Begum.

"It was very emotional" - Madhuri Dixit opens up about stepping into Sridevi's role in Kalank

Speaking about the role and how emotional it was to step into Sridevi’s shoes, Madhuri Dixit recently revealed during the promotions that they were in shock. “It was a very emotional reaction because we all were affected [by Sridevi’s death]. It happened so suddenly. It was unbelievable. We still can’t believe it. It was very emotional. She has kids, I have kids. She has such young kids, so one felt very very bad. But someone had to step in,” she said.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Kalank, produced by Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will release on April 17.

ALSO READ: Kalank Teaser Launch: Madhuri Dixit OPENS UP about stepping into Sridevi’s role of Bahaar Begum

More Pages: Kalank Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Urmila Matondkar declares her assets and it…

An antique figurine was damaged during the…

Kalank: Varun Dhawan opens up about his role…

Varun Dhawan defends the plot of Kalank…

Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 very different…

Junglee Box Office Collections: Vidyut…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification