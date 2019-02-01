Ekta Kapoor’s decision to have a baby through surrogacy to spark a controversy?

Ekta Kapoor joined her brother Tusshar Kapoor, Karan Johar and other celebrities as she considered surrogacy as an option for birth of her baby boy Ravie Kapoor. The producer welcomed her child a few days ago through this method after a bill in the Lok Sabha was passed against commercial surrogacy which banned singles and gays from opting for the same. Ekta’s doctor Dr.Nandita Palshetkar cleared the air about this and revealed that the producer had frozen her eggs and she underwent repeated cycles of in vitro fertilization and intrauterine insemination but that failed, hence this method was chosen by Kapoor because she was determined to have a child. Her doctors claimed that once the law comes to effect they would have to follow it but currently, it is not illegal.

Here’s what doctor Palshetkar said in her statement, “Ekta came to me some years back to become a mother. We tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of IUI and also multiple cycles of IVF. But we were unsuccessful. Hence, we had to take help of the technique of surrogacy which we performed nine months back at our Bloom IVF centre. Nine months later, she had achieved success with the birth of a child on Sunday.”

Ekta is close to her nephew Lakkshya, who is Tusshar Kapoor‘s son. Tusshar too opted for surrogacy in 2016 and became the first single father to a surrogate child. Ekta in her press statement announced the birth of her child and wrote, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother.”

