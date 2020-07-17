Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has given 25000 face shields to the police personnel in Maharashtra. The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle to thank the actor for his generous contributions.

“I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel,” Deshmukh tweeted sharing a picture with Sonu Sood.

During the lockdown in India due to the pandmeic, Sonu Sood has proven to be a saviour to many. The actor stepped up to help migrants reach their hometown amidst the lockdown by arranging transport facilities for them. The actor has also offered his hotel in Mumbai for accomodation of health workers. Recently, the actor had announced that she will be sharing his experience with all through a book.

