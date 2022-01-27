Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor’s career is on a massive high after her performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which she sensitively played the role of a transgender girl who fights all odds to stand up for her rights. Vaani received unanimous praise for her performance and that has led to her equity shooting up in the last couple of months! Vaani Kapoor has signed eight new brands as an endorser and has become a name that’s being chased by top brands in the country.

An industry informant says, “The best thing about brand Vaani Kapoor is that with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui she has proven to be a gutsy, ambitious, free-thinking artiste who is tremendously risk-taking. These are qualities that are being sought by brands that need actors who are opinionated, represent modern India, stand for things that they believe in, and is keen for social good to be the face. Vaani fits the bill completely and the result is there for everyone to see because her equity is only going northwards from here on.”

The informer further says, “Vaani has signed eight brands in the last couple of months! Since Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release, she has signed brands left, right, and centre. From clothing to hair products, from jewellery to skin care products, Vaani has been snapped up by top brands of the country. She is also under-exposed as a face because she has been extremely choosy about the films that she does. This is also helping her equity because brands are seeing her as someone who isn’t typecast or selling way too many brands.”

The actress currently has brands like Carysil Kitchen Equipments, Brillare Hair Oil, Streax Hair colour, Mango, Zeya by Kundan, St. Botanica and a few more brands yet to be announced. According to the grapevine, “Vaani Kapoor charges between Rs. 35-40 lakhs a day for brand endorsement. Considering, the number of brands she has under her, the whopping amount is approx Rs. 4-5 crore.”

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will next star in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

