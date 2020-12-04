It was only recently when Warner Bros. announced that Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 will simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max in the US. While many expected it as a litmus test, now Warner Bros. has announced entire 2021 slate will be released the same way.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” Warner Media chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

“With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in the exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films,” Ann Sarnoff continued. “We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

A list of 17 films including The Matrix 4, Dune remake, In the Heights, The Many Saints of Newark, The Suicide Squad, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, remake of Tom and Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Reminiscence, Malignant and King Richard is in the 2021 slate.

