Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.10.2019 | 7:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Dostana 2 plot REVEALED

ByA Correspondent

To those who have been exceptionally curious about the plot of the Dostana sequel here it is. Dostana 2 will have Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya playing siblings who fall in love with the same guy Kartik Aaryan.

Dostana 2 plot REVEALED

This time, there is no play-acting about homosexuality. In the first part of Dostana, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were only pretending to be gay. Says a source close to Karan Johar and Dharma Productions, “Times have changed. There is no longer a need to be apologetic about homosexuality. Dostana 2 will be a reflection of the changing times.

The film would be directed by debutant Colin d’Cunha who has assisted Raju Hirani and Advait Chandan, and not Tarun Mansukhani who directed the first film.

Also Read: Dostana 2 is finally happening…But without Tarun Mansukhani

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi…

Vindoo Dara Singh’s son to be launched by…

DRIVE: Vikramjeet Virk says it’s a privilege…

VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor gives a glimpse of her…

Karan Johar to host opening ceremony of IFFI…

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Gunjan Saxena: The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification