Abhishek Banerjee is currently shooting his Tamil debut in Chennai, returning to the region where he grew up.

Abhishek Banerjee’s recent Instagram post from Chennai drew attention, not just because he’s shooting something new, but because the city has personal significance for him. Born in Kharagpur and raised in Kalpakkam, a coastal township near Chennai, Abhishek spent much of his childhood in Tamil Nadu.

Abhishek Banerjee begins filming for Tamil debut in Chennai, returns to roots

Now, years later, he is back in front of the camera, filming an undisclosed project in Chennai. The timing aligns with the recent momentum in his career. Paatal Lok continues to find viewers, and Stolen has generated buzz in Tamil Nadu film circles, contributing to his growing presence in the South.

For many, it feels like a cinematic homecoming, the boy from Kalpakkam returning as one of India’s intriguing screen talents. This visit to Chennai carries personal significance for him.

A source shared, “Chennai and Kalpakkam hold a special place in Abhishek’s childhood memories. The local food, the sea breeze, the monsoon rains — it all feels familiar to him. Returning here for a shoot feels like coming full circle for the Stolen actor. While details of the project are still under wraps, shooting in this new environment has been a unique and meaningful experience for him and his team.”

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee to play cop on screen? Here’s what we know!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.