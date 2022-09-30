Liberty Shoes appointed Doctor G star Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassadors for their new athleisure footwear campaign.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are making headlines for their upcoming film Doctor G. For the unversed, the comedy-drama will mark their first collaboration. However, it seems like the fresh pair will not be limited to the silver screen. Recently, a popular shoe label appointed the duo as brand ambassadors.

In the latest report by Fashion Network, Liberty Shoes has appointed Khurrana and Singh as its new brand ambassadors. As the footwear brand aims to reach young Indians, the brand announced its collaboration with the Doctor G actors in a press release on September 26. The duo will lead a new athleisure footwear campaign.

“I have grown up wearing Liberty Shoes, and I’m proud to be associated with this legacy brand,” said Khurrana about the association. He further added, “I absolutely loved Leap7X’s collection as they are apt for AM To PM style and comfort. I’m sure this campaign will resonate with everyone.”

Meanwhile, Sing asserted, “I can totally relate myself with the message of this campaign. Also, I feel that this campaign is going to be thought-provoking for today’s youth.” With Khurrana and Preet Singh’s connection with younger demographics, Liberty Shoes aims to strengthen its online and offline presence.

Coming back to their film, Doctor G is slated to release on October 14, 2022. The trailer and songs of the film have received a positive response. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, it is produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The upcoming film will clash with Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name Tiranga, and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL.

