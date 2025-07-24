While the biopic on Kishore Kumar remains in limbo, what with the singer’s family not allowing any director access to the content on life of the singer, director Umesh Shukla, whose directorials include Oh My God and the Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor comedy 102 Not Out, is working on a biopic on the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

Confirming this happy news Umesh Shukla said, “Yes, I am working on a biopic on Mohammed Rafi Saab. That is a hundred percent true. However, I’ve not started casting for the lead. I’ve just completed the script and now I will look for the actor who is convincing as the great Rafi saab.”

Umesh also revealed that he will be using the original songs of Rafi in the biopic.

