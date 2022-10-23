comscore

Diwali 2022: Ram Setu, Thank God, & other films releasing during this festive season

Bollywood News

As Diwali has arrived, so is entertaining content on the big screen. Here is a list of films releasing in theatres this festive season. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmgoers undoubtedly enjoy the holiday season as a bunch of Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional films are released on the big screen. Thus, before you head to the theatre this Diwali, here’s a brief of all the releases to make your decision easier. 

Diwali 2022: Ram Setu, Thank God, & other films releasing during this festive season

Ram Setu 

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer. An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, it also stars Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the important roles. 

Thank God 

The movie has a lesson with a dash of humour . This upcoming Bollywood film promises to be a family entertainer. While Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn will share the screen for the maximum time, Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady. Though the film surrounded itself with controversy, it may give you some good laughs with your family. 

Har Har Mahadev 

After giving a power-packed performance as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sharad Kelkar is all set to step into the shoes of another braver from the Maratha Empire, Baji Prabhu Deshpande. The period drama tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India and widely considered one of the greatest warriors of his time. The pan-India film will be released in Marathi along with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Black Adam

While the above-mentioned titles are slated to release on October 25, there are a few more movies that will be available in theatres. If you're a fan of sci-fi there's Black Adam for you, or for those waiting to watch a regional film, you can choose between Prince, Monster and Sardar.

Also Read: Diwali 2022: This photo of Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit is every OG fan’s dream come true

