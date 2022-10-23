Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about how he got this false sense of confidence after the immense success of Vicky Donor in this exclusive chat.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatile roles. From being a sperm donor to an ambitious blind musician to a sincere cop, the actor has wooed the audiences in different genre of films. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about how he reacted to the immense fame and success post the release of Vicky Donor and how he developed a ‘God syndrome’. In the same breath, he also asserted that he has faced ample hindrances in life that has kept him grounded.

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana recalls the time he had ‘God syndrome’; says, “It happened with my first film”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It was after my first film. I felt like I had arrived. I think it happens when you get so much of success unexpectedly and you get the ‘God syndrome’. However, I have seen several ups and downs in my life. I have been doing this since my college days. I started my career at a very young age. I was a reality show contestant at the age of 18. Since I have gone through that drill and phase, I can easily deal with everything.”

Ayushmann Khurrana started his career as a reality show contestant and later went on to become a popular VJ (Video Jockey). He made his debut with Vicky Donor, produced by John Abraham, which featured him in the role of a sperm donor. The film also starred Yami Gautam and Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film received a lot of appreciation for its unique content.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana recently essayed the role of an aspiring orthodontist who is forced to take up gynaceology and strives to make his mark in this profession, that is highly dominated by women. The film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in lead roles. The film hit the big screens on October 14. Besides that, the actor also announced the sequel Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Pandey. The prequel Dream Girl, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha featured him in the role of a cross gender actor whose female voice modification makes him receive fame and success.

Also Read: Breaking! Dream Girl 2 gets a new release date to avoid a clash with Satyaprem Ki Katha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.