Another Diwali box-office clash is awaited at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Ram Setu will face off Ajay Devgn’s Thank God. This marks his second clash this year after Raksha Bandhan clashed at the box office with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in August. The actor says that it is not a clash and fans will watch the film that will appeal to them the most.

Akshay Kumar addresses Ram Setu’s box-office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Thank God: ‘Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family.”

The story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. The actor said that the film is rooted in Indian culture. “Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld,” he added.

With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and M. Nasser in primary roles.

Presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions and is an Abundantia Entertainment Production. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. Ram Setu will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu will be in theatres on October 25, 2022.

