Salman Khan is set to return on Eid next year but fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement. The actor was supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt but the project was shelved due to unforeseen circumstances. While there have been many speculations around his upcoming project, it is clear that he will once again play the role of a cop in Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop after the release of Dabangg 3 this year. The film is reportedly the remake of the Korean movie, The Outlaws which released in 2017.

There have been a lot of reports regarding the leading actress in Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop. Rumours have been rife that Salman Khan might reunite with Sultan co-star Anushka Sharma. While the actress has had no release this year, she might announce a new project by the end of 2019. But, now it seems like the film will have another actress. According to the grapevine, Disha Patani has been roped in for the role of the leading lady. While the makers are yet to confirm the news, this surely seems a jackpot project for the actress.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani worked together in Bharat where the actress played the role of a trapeze artist. Their song ‘Slow Motion’ was an instant hit as the fans could not stop themselves from grooving along.

This will be the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The original film was directed by Kang Yoon-sung and starred Ma Dong-Seok and Yoon Kye-Sang.