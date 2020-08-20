Bollywood Hungama

Disha Patani roped in as the brand ambassador for Make In India skincare and wellness brand

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Disha Patani is known to be popular amongst the brand circuit. In a new development, the actress is announced to be the face for a Make In India skincare and wellness brand, as its brand ambassador for their entire range of hair care products.

 

Disha Patani roped in as the brand ambassador for Make In India skincare and wellness brand

Disha will be the face of the range of hair care products, featuring a multitude of products from shampoo to hair masks and everything in between. Taking inspiration from her experimental hairdo’s, Disha stands as the perfect and apt choice for its representation.

“What caught my eye the most towards this association with WOW Skin Science, is that they believe in crafting new-age beauty and wellness products. ‘Say no to chemicals and yes to happy healthy hair’ has been the popular anthem over the years”, said Disha Patani, who has been brought on board as the brand ambassador. “As an actor my hair is always under some sort of heat or product influence and it takes a toll on the quality of it. Their products help maintain good hair health and quality. Super thrilled to be on board with WOW Skin Science and look forward to the work we do together!”

