Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and criminal sexual assault in New York in 2020. He will face a new trial for the charges on Monday in Los Angeles. The former Hollywood producer is currently facing 11 counts for alleged attacks on five women.

According to a report by Variety, the trial is expected to last up to two months. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity.

More than 100 women, including famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching back decades, fueling the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

The former movie producer has already pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts stemming from a separate criminal case in California.

He is currently serving a 23-year prison term for earlier criminal convictions in New York. As per the report, the Los Angeles trial will resemble the first trial in many ways. One of the Los Angeles victims, Jane Doe #2, even testified as a supporting witness in New York.

‘The prosecution is expected to argue that Weinstein used his power and the promise of career advancement to lure women to hotel rooms, where he sexually assaulted them. The defense is expected to argue that the women are lying and that some of them carried on consensual relationships with Weinstein afterwards.”

If convicted in Los Angeles, Weinstein faces up to 140 years in prison.

