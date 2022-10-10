Filmmaker Karan Johar only recently concluded the latest season of his chat show Koffee With Karan on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, while signing off, the director-producer revealed that he will return next year with yet another season. Simultaneously, on the film front, Karan has been busy with Dharma Productions releasing one big ticket venture after another the latest being the Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. But away from the world of films, Karan Johar shocked all fans by announcing his departure from the social media site Twitter.

Karan Johar deletes his Twitter account; says, “Making space for more positive energies”

Taking to the micro-blogging site earlier today, Karan Johar put out a tweet that read, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!” Post sharing this, the filmmaker deleted his profile from the site. While currently, the site still lists the handle, it displays a message claiming, ‘This account doesn’t exist’.

While it remains unclear what the remaining steps are, Karan Johar who has been tagged as the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’, has over the years been at the receiving end of immense trolling. In fact, towards the end of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker opened up about mental health, and how undergoing therapy had helped him. While we will certainly miss Karan’s updates on Twitter, we wish the filmmaker well on his journey to accumulate positive energy.

Back on the work front, Karan Johar will be returning as a director with his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

