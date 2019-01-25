Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.01.2019 | 10:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Director Priyanandan attacked with cow dung water for a social media post over the Sabarimala issue

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanandan, a national award director, was recently attacked by a group of right wing activists over a social media post on the Sabarimala issue. The director took the post down soon after he faced cyber bullying. However, he was brutally beaten up and the attackers threw water mixed with cow dung near his house. The incident took place at around 9 am.

When asked to address the incident, he said the attacker enquired about his identity and then attacked him. He is sure that there is a group of people involved in this incident and also that the person was already waiting for him to walk out. He says he usually takes an early morning walk from the same route, but got delayed that day.

The director won a national award for his film Pulijanma in 2006. He has helmed seven films and many other documentaries. He believes the attack came due to his social media post where he addressed the Supreme Court’s verdict on September 28th that opened the temple to women of all ages.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also condemned the act and said that proper action will be taken once the attackers are identified.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Mardaani 2 - Rani Mukerji will fight against…

Govinda’s nephew dies of a heart attack

Manju Warrier to make her Tamil debut with…

Uri recreates authentic details of India's…

Deepika Padukone chooses to play acid attack…

After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification