Only recently, producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested positive for Coronavirus after they concluded their trips from Sri Lanka and Rajasthan. Karim Morani and Shaza Morani were admitted to Nanavati Hospital while Zoa was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

It looks like the dark days are over for the Morani sisters as they were discharged from the hospital yesterday. Taking to their social media, they were happy to announce that they are back home and have penned heartwarming notes for their close ones. The Moranis were waiting on Shaza’s second test to come in as negative after she tested negative for the first time. Take a look at their posts and it is filled with gratitude.

There has been no word on Karim Morani’s health, so far.

