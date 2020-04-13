Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.04.2020 | 11:05 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

COVID-19: Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani pen heartfelt notes as they are discharged from the hospital

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Only recently, producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested positive for Coronavirus after they concluded their trips from Sri Lanka and Rajasthan. Karim Morani and Shaza Morani were admitted to Nanavati Hospital while Zoa was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

COVID-19 Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani pen heartfelt notes as they are discharged from the hospital

It looks like the dark days are over for the Morani sisters as they were discharged from the hospital yesterday. Taking to their social media, they were happy to announce that they are back home and have penned heartwarming notes for their close ones. The Moranis were waiting on Shaza’s second test to come in as negative after she tested negative for the first time. Take a look at their posts and it is filled with gratitude.

COVID-19: Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani pen heartfelt notes as they are discharged from the hospital

There has been no word on Karim Morani’s health, so far.

Also Read: Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative for COVID-19, the family awaits the next test result

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Exclusive: “I just don’t want to do any film…

Actress Zoa Morani shares her experience…

‘The eyes they see blurred images,’ writes…

Sonu Sood offers meals to more than 45,000…

Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage…

Neha Kakkar reveals that singers do not get…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification