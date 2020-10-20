Dinesh Vijan and his team are all geared up for their next untitled movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. The movie is all set to go on floors on October 30 with the key cast in Chandigarh.

Along with Rajkummar and Kriti the film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

A source close to the development shares, "We are all extremely excited about the upcoming project. According to our plan and schedule the shooting will start on time. The whole crew will leave on 23rd of October and we will begin with the shoot on 30th October in Chandigarh".

With the talented star cast and under the direction of Abhishek Jain, the makers will announce the title of the film soon.

