Dimple Kapadia begins shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, plays a RAW agent

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is seeing good projects coming her way. The actress was recently seen in the Hollywood film Tenet helmed by Christopher Nolan. Bollywood Hungama was first to inform that Dimple Kapadia is the latest addition to the team of spies in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Dimple Kapadia begins shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, plays a RAW agent

 

According to a tabloid, Dimple Kapadia is flooded with offers after starring in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She loved the script of Pathan and immediately agreed to do it. She essays the role of a RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) officer in the film who helps SRK's Pathan on his big mission. The shooting began recently and it will be a 20-day schedule for her.

While Deepika Padukone has already shot for two days, she will join the gang again from mid-December in Mumbai. John Abraham, on the other hand, has allotted bulk dates from January to shoot for the antagonist's part in the film. Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia is set to star in Tandav, an Amazon Prime Video series starring Saif Ali Khan. She is also starring in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar sulks after mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia works with Christopher Nolan and wife Twinkle Khanna interviews him

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

