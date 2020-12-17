Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.12.2020 | 10:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Ajay Devgn to produce Karan Deol & Abhay Deol’s next Velley, remake of Telugu crime drama Brochevarevarura

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently announced that Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol will join the ensemble cast of Apne 2. The film brings back Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol together. While he has signed his next, he is in talks to be part of a film titled Velley which will be produced by Ajay Devgn. Abhay Deol will also be part of the film.

Ajay Devgn to produce Karan Deol & Abhay Deol's next Velley, remake of Telugu crime drama Brochevarevarura

According to a daily, Ajay Devgn is working to produce the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu crime drama Brochevarevarura. The film will be directed by Deven Munjal, who previously worked on Chalte Chalte and Om Shanti Om. The script is currently being worked on. Ajay Devgn loved the story and immediately bought the rights to take it to pan India level.

The team is currently in talks with Abhay Deol as they feel he is apt for this high concept film. Karan Deol is excited to work with his uncle. Before the film goes on the floors, they'll do multiple reading sessions and workshops.

Brochevarevarura, released in 2019, is the story of 'R3 batch' consisting of Rocky, Rambo and Rahul, three friends who keep failing every year and are stuck with studying inter.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan gets a new release date; will now release on Dussehra, October 15 next year

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project…

Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki applauds…

Arjun Rampal seeks a week’s time to appear…

Rajkummar Rao undergoes physical…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Minazuddin…

Dharma Productions ventures into talent…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification