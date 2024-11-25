Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated concert in Pune faced a significant hiccup when the Maharashtra excise department revoked the permit for serving alcohol at the event. Held at Kakade Farms in Kothrud on Sunday, the decision followed objections raised by local political leaders and residents concerning the sale of liquor, noise pollution, and traffic congestion.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert goes dry after alcohol permit revoked

Alcohol Permit Revoked Amid Protests

The controversy began when Kothrud’s newly elected BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MLA, Chandrakant Patil, and other community members expressed concerns over the event's impact on public peace and order. Addressing these objections, state excise commissioner Charan Singh Rajput announced, “A team from the excise department submitted a report to the superintendent’s office in this regard. Taking note of the relevant report and Kakade’s letter, permission for the sale of liquor at the venue has been denied.”

Suryakant Kakade, the owner of Kakade Farms, also submitted a letter to the excise department, requesting the cancellation of the permit.

Local Leaders Voice Concerns

Calling the event a “social menace,” Chandrakant Patil criticized not only the plans to serve alcohol but also the broader implications of such large-scale events. He stated, “My opposition is not only aimed at the sale of liquor at the event but also at the traffic congestion and excessive noise that such an event would cause. Events like this lead to traffic jams and cause sound pollution, which disturbs peace and environmental harmony in society.”

Similarly, former Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar highlighted the logistical challenges posed by the concert. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “No parking arrangements for nearly 40,000 persons attending the event at the venue which is adjoining the residential neighborhood have been made. This will cause untold suffering to the area residents. The administration and concerned officials responsible for giving permission and allowing the event to take place will be responsible for any untoward incident.”

Also Read: Badshah defends Diljit Dosanjh over Alcohol songs controversy; says, “An artists represents society”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.