Actor Vijay Deverakonda escaped unharmed after his car was rear-ended on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district earlier today. The incident took place while the Liger star was travelling from Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to Hyderabad in his Lexus LM350h. Reports indicate that the rear portion of his vehicle sustained damage in the collision.

As per reports, the other vehicle involved in the accident did not stop and continued towards Hyderabad. Deverakonda’s driver has lodged a police complaint, and authorities have launched an investigation into the hit-and-run incident.

Just a day before the incident, Vijay Deverakonda had visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi along with his family. His visit followed reports of a private engagement with actor Rashmika Mandanna on October 3, which was said to have been attended only by close friends and family.

???? Vijay Deverakonda’s Car in Minor Accident — All Safe A Lexus carrying Vijay Deverakonda and his family was involved in a small accident near Undavalli in Gadwal district after a Bolero reportedly took a sudden right turn. pic.twitter.com/bTyXyvNYrJ — Aristotle (@goLoko77) October 6, 2025

Fans also spotted a ring on Vijay’s finger during his visit, fueling further speculation about his relationship with Rashmika. Sources suggest that the couple plans to get married in February 2026, although neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially confirmed their engagement.

Several videos purportedly showing the damaged vehicle have been circulating on social media, though their authenticity has not been verified. Police confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda switched to a friend’s car following the accident and reached Hyderabad safely.

His team has also lodged an official complaint concerning the incident. So far, neither the actor nor his family has released any public statement regarding the accident.

