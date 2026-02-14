Today, global Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh made history, delivering the largest Live Nation North America presale ever for a South Asian artist, moving over 130,000 tickets in just two days. The Aura World Tour North American dates mark a major step forward from Dosanjh’s record-breaking 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour, which became the largest North American tour by a Punjabi artist to date.

Diljit Dosanjh breaks his own record with 15-date Aura World Tour across North America

Promoted by Live Nation, the 15-date run kicks off Thursday, April 23, with a stadium performance at BC Place in Vancouver, before continuing across North America with stops in Dallas, Toronto, and more. The tour will also include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, with the second date added due to overwhelming demand, before concluding with a two-night run at Chase Centre in San Francisco on June 20 and 21.

Diljit’s Aura World Tour officially launched last year with multiple dates in Sydney and Melbourne in November, making history as the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out stadiums across Australia, collectively drawing more than 90,000 fans.

In 2025, Diljit received an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for his acclaimed role in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, marking a significant moment for Indian representation on the global stage. That same year, VOGUEreaders named Diljit Best Dressed at the 2025 Met Gala, where he turned heads in a custom ivory Prabal Gurung sherwani and turban featuring meaningful cultural details. Most recently, J Balvin joined Diljit on a remix of his 2025 track 'Senorita.'

DILJIT DOSANJH - AURA WORLD TOUR DATES:

Thu, Apr 23 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

Thu, Apr 30 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat, May 2 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Thu, May 7 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Sun, May 10 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Wed, May 13 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Sat, May 16 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Wed, May 20 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri, May 22 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sun, May 24 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Mon, May 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — NEW SHOW ADDED

Sun, May 31 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Centre — SOLD OUT

Thu, Jun 18 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Sat, Jun 20 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center — SOLD OUT

Sun, Jun 21 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center — NEW SHOW ADDED

