PVR INOX, one of India’s leading multiplex chains, has announced its ‘Valentine’s Special Showcase’, a curated re-release of 12 popular romantic films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The initiative aims to bring timeless love stories back to the big screen, offering both nostalgia for long-time viewers and discovery for younger audiences.

The line-up features a mix of Hindi blockbusters and regional classics, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer-Zaara, Mohabbatein, Saiyaara, Devdas, Sanam Teri Kasam and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

The Tamil titles include Minnale, Mounam Pesiyadhe, Kadhalar Dhinam and Uyirullavarai Usha, while the Telugu romantic drama Love Story and the Malayalam hit Premam complete the pan-Indian selection.

Shah Rukh Khan’s romance returns to theatres

Several films in the showcase prominently feature Shah Rukh Khan, whose performances in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer-Zaara, Mohabbatein, and Devdas have played a defining role in shaping mainstream Hindi cinema’s portrayal of romance. From Raj and Simran’s cross-cultural love story to the poetic tragedy of Devdas, these films continue to resonate across generations.

While classics like Mohabbatein explored defiant young love and Veer-Zaara bridged borders through emotion, newer entries such as Saiyaara connected with younger audiences through contemporary storytelling and music-driven narratives.

A celebration across generations

Beyond Hindi cinema, the regional selections add depth to the showcase. Minnale, Mounam Pesiyadhe, and Kadhalar Dhinam are remembered for their music and youthful romance, while Uyirullavarai Usha remains an earlier example of Tamil cinema’s engagement with love stories. Premam brought a layered take on different phases of love, and Love Story struck a chord with its modern romantic arc.

For millennials, the showcase offers a return to first dates and college memories. For Gen Z viewers, it presents an opportunity to experience these films in theatres, as they were originally intended.

Commenting on the initiative, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Limited, said, “This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to curate not just a line-up of films, but a spectrum of emotions. From the timeless romance of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the poetic intensity of Devdas, the tender nostalgia of Premam, and the new-age love stories like Saiyaara, our curation reflects how every generation experiences romance differently, while certain beats remain the same. Whether it’s first love, heartbreak, friendship, or forever, there’s a story for everyone to celebrate at PVR INOX.”

The Valentine’s Special Showcase will be available across select PVR INOX cinemas, inviting audiences to revisit enduring love stories on the big screen.

