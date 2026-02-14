Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan, known for his sophisticated style, was recently spotted cruising the streets of Mumbai in his latest acquisition: the MG M9 EV. The all-electric luxury MPV, which is the Indian counterpart to the globally acclaimed Mifa 9, marks a significant shift toward sustainable mobility for the Nawab of Pataudi.

The MG M9 is not just an electric car; it is being marketed as India’s first "electric limousine." Re-branded for the Indian market and sold through the premium MG Select retail channel, the M9 offers a blend of performance and "business-class" opulence. The MG M9 starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 69.90 lakhs, with on-road prices in cities like Mumbai touching approximately Rs 75–80 lakhs, depending on customisation and taxes.

Saif Ali Khan joins a growing list of Indian celebrities, including music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, who have recently opted for the MG M9. As the Indian luxury market shifts toward "New Energy Vehicles" (NEVs), the M9 has positioned itself as the eco-friendly alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival.

Whether it’s the quiet cabin or the massive road presence, Saif Ali Khan’s new ride proves that luxury in 2026 is increasingly electric.

Speaking of the professional front, the actor was last seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, followed by his appearance in the Netflix documentary Dining with the Kapoors. He has an exciting line-up for this year with multiple releases, including the theatrical release Haiwaan, and OTT releases Kartavya and Hum Hindustani.

