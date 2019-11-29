Always a torch-bearer in inspiring positive change nationally and internationally, Dia Mirza has joined the United Nations’ recent campaign #ItStartsWithUs. International celebrity Adrian Grenier started the campaign and Mirza is leading it in India with her word ONE. Of the strong belief that equality in all areas of life is the driver of economic, spiritual and sustainable growth, Mirza tattooed the word temporarily on her finger and shared a strong message on her social network. She has also nominated fellow actor Alia Bhatt to participate in the challenge by sharing the one word that she believes will encourage change. If you haven’t taken part yet, join the #ItStartsWithUs challenge now!

“ONE is the most complete word, it unites like none other. If we believe we are one with each other, with nature, with this world – there is nothing that can stop the growth of a nation and its people. This campaign by the UN has come at a very critical time for humanity when we need to understand our role at an individual level and harness the power we have as a community,” says Dia.

She further elaborated saying that, “‘ONE’ – a word that defines equality to me in every sense, economic, gender, spiritual and sustainable growth. We do need to ensure our world is an equal place for ALL. From where I see it, nature has provided for us all, freely. Clean water, clean air, fertile clean soils, oceans, rivers, lakes, waterfalls, streams rich and abundant… who polluted it? We did. Who will fix it? We will. The second word imprinted by a #Tattoo on my wrist reads ‘AZAAD’ – Freedom. To me, it denotes freedom from FEAR. For #nature flows freely when allowed to be free. Thank you United Nations and Adrian Grenier for leading this wonderful campaign to unite us. We can and will see change because of #ItStartsWithUs. Many from India are participating and I urge more people to write one word and share with #ItStartsWithUs and do keep telling us why! Our stories make a difference”, Mirza shares.

