Dhurandhar The Revenge faces release-day shocker; 5:00 pm shows cancelled in some theatres due to late delivery of content; dubbed versions to release from March 19

The excitement for Dhurandhar The Revenge is historic, as evident by the ticket sales. The film releases today, March 18, from 5:00 pm onwards, and the demand is such that almost all shows across the country are sold out. Many have booked tickets for the first show of the day as they can’t wait to see what happens in the film. Many such fans have been disappointed as a few shows across the country have been cancelled.

Dhurandhar The Revenge faces release-day shocker; 5:00 pm shows cancelled in some theatres due to late delivery of content; dubbed versions to release from March 19

Cinepolis in Lake Shore Mall (formerly Viviana Mall) in Thane, near Mumbai, has cancelled all shows before 7:30 pm today. In most properties of MovieMax in Mumbai, shows will commence from 7:00 pm.

A patron, Suresh Ganeshan, was disheartened when his 5:00 pm show in Cinepolis Thane was cancelled. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I got a message from BookMyShow that my show won’t be played. After ages, I was going to watch the first day, first show. But alas.”

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “The cinemas and the ticketing websites have just started informing patrons in case their show has been cancelled and also as to how and when they’ll get their refund.”

When asked for the reason, the source revealed, “There has been a delay in delivering the content. Since it’s a 3-hour and 49-minute-long film, it takes time for the film to load and for cinemas to check. Some theatres got the delivery late and realizing that they won’t be able to start the shows on time, they decided to cancel with a heavy heart.”

The source also said, “In some cinemas, shows will be delayed a bit. So, it's possible that the 5:00 pm show might start 20 or 30 minutes late. Thankfully, the cancellation of shows hasn’t happened in most theatres and has occurred only in a few properties.”

An exhibitor, on condition of anonymity, retorted, “Even if a few shows get cancelled, the effect is profound, as shows were sold out or nearly sold out. People have already started talking about it angrily on social media and it’ll grow. Meanwhile, theatres will have to bear the brunt. How do we explain to the excited fans that we are not at fault here?”

Incidentally, a similar scenario occurred during the release of Dhurandhar’s first part as well.

Meanwhile, reports are coming in that the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of Dhurandhar The Revenge will not be released today. The regional versions are expected to play from tomorrow, that is, Thursday, March 19.

Also Read: Aditya Dhar urges fans to not ‘share spoilers’ ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge release

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.