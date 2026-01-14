Saregama Live, the live entertainment vertical of Saregama India Ltd., has announced the launch of UN40, a new multi-genre cultural festival curated with audiences under the age of 40 at its core. The two-day festival will take place on March 14 and 15, 2026, at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru.

Flipperachi to make India live debut at UN40 Festival alongside Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, and others! Deets inside

Designed as a platform that brings together contemporary music, comedy, digital creators and interactive experiences, UN40 aims to reflect the evolving ways in which younger audiences engage with live entertainment. While the festival is under-40 focused, attendees above 40 are also welcome, provided they are accompanied by someone under 40. The emphasis, organisers say, is on shared cultural sensibilities and mindset rather than age alone.

The inaugural edition will feature a diverse line-up of artists across genres. Headlining the music acts are Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Aditya Rikhari, Shalmali Kholgade, and viral music sensation Flipperachi, whose track featured in Dhurandhar recently gained widespread popularity. Notably, UN40 will mark Flipperachi’s first confirmed live performance in India.

The broader music line-up includes Tony Kakkar, Santosh Narayanan, Paradox, Paal Dabba, Thaikkudam Bridge, Raja Kumari, Rashmeet Kaur, Kushagra, Reble, NDS, Lashcurry, Maahi, Pragati Nagpal, and Arjun Tanwar, offering a mix of mainstream, independent and regional sounds.

Alongside music performances, UN40 will also feature a dedicated Comedy stage, with creators Harsh Gujral, Inder Sahani, and Onkar Yadav scheduled to perform.

Beyond the stage, the festival promises a range of immersive experiences. A specially curated Gaming Zone, inspired by classic tele-match style challenges, will host team-based games designed for both participants and spectators. The zone is intended to encourage collective viewing, cheering and audience participation, extending the festival experience beyond live performances.

Another key highlight is the European-style Beer Garden, envisioned as a central social hub within the venue. The space will host creator-led interactions, meet-and-greets, conversations and informal performances, allowing audiences to engage with creators in a more relaxed setting. Content creators performing at the Beer Garden include Beyounick, Danny Pandit, Disha Madan, and RJ Princey.

Speaking about the launch, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President – Films, Series and Events, Saregama India Ltd., said, “UN40 has been conceived as a long-term festival property that reflects how younger audiences are engaging with live entertainment today. While it is under 40 focused, it is driven by mindset rather than age. By bringing together a diverse multi-genre line-up and experiences beyond the stage, we hope to create a stronger sense of connection between artists and audiences, and build a festival that feels relevant, participatory, and enduring.”

Tickets for UN40 are now available on BookMyShow, the festival’s official ticketing partner.

