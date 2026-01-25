Police say the complainant approached authorities after the actor allegedly reneged on his assurance of marriage and investigation is now underway in Mumbai.

Actor Nadeem Khan, who was recently seen in the film Dhurandhar, has been arrested by Mumbai Police following serious allegations made by his former domestic worker. The case pertains to claims that the actor repeatedly sexually assaulted the woman over nearly a decade, allegedly luring her with a false promise of marriage.

Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested for alleged 10-Year sexual exploitation of domestic worker on false marriage promise

Khan, who portrayed the character Akhlak—cook to the dacoit Rahman—in Dhurandhar, was taken into custody by Malvani Police on Thursday. Officials confirmed that he is currently in police custody as the investigation progresses.

According to police sources, the complainant is a 41-year-old woman who has worked as a domestic help at the residences of several actors over the years. In her statement, she said she first came into contact with Khan in 2015. What began as a professional association allegedly developed into a personal relationship, during which the actor is said to have assured her that he would marry her.

Relying on this assurance, the woman claimed she consented to a physical relationship that continued for nearly ten years. She alleged that the encounters took place both at her residence and at Khan’s home in Versova, with the belief that the relationship would culminate in marriage. However, when the actor allegedly refused to marry her later, she decided to approach the police.

The complainant initially lodged her complaint with Versova Police earlier this month. However, due to jurisdictional reasons, the case was subsequently transferred to Malvani Police. Explaining the transfer, an officer told Mid-Day, “Since the alleged physical relationship took place for the first time at the complainant’s house within the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, Versova Police transferred the case on zero FIR to Malvani police.”

Based on the complaint and preliminary inquiry, Malvani Police registered a case and proceeded with Khan’s arrest. Further investigation is ongoing, and officials are expected to record additional statements and examine evidence related to the allegations.

The development has sent ripples through the industry, particularly given Khan’s recent screen appearance, while authorities stress that the probe will continue in accordance with due process.

