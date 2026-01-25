Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar team up with the hit filmmaker for the first time as the team comes together for a high-octane action thriller.

Sunny Deol, Jyotika come together for the first time for a film that brings together Excel Entertainment and A.R. Murugadoss

A major collaboration is taking shape in Indian cinema as producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar officially announce their maiden project with acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss. Bringing together formidable creative forces, the yet-to-be-titled action thriller will star Sunny Deol and Jyotika in lead roles and is set to go on floors in February 2026.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, the project marks the first collaboration between the banner and A.R. Murugadoss, known for delivering large-scale, socially rooted action entertainers. The film will be directed by Balaji Ganesh, who steps into the spotlight with this ambitious venture that promises to blend intense action with strong storytelling.

Sunny Deol’s casting has already generated significant buzz, especially given the actor’s enduring appeal in the action genre. Known for his powerful screen presence and iconic action roles, Deol’s association with the film signals a mass-driven narrative anchored by emotional depth. Joining him is National Award-winning actor Jyotika, whose inclusion adds further gravitas and intrigue to the project. The fresh pairing marks a notable collaboration and is expected to bring a compelling dynamic to the story.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the makers have described the film as a high-octane action thriller, designed on a large canvas. With Murugadoss involved in shaping the project, expectations are high for a narrative that balances adrenaline-fueled sequences with a strong thematic core—an approach that has defined many of his past successes. For Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, this announcement further reinforces Excel Entertainment’s focus on expanding its slate with ambitious, genre-driven cinema.

The film is scheduled to begin principal photography in February 2026, with casting for key. supporting roles and technical details expected to be revealed in the coming months. Industry buzz suggests that the project is being mounted as a pan-Indian venture, aiming to appeal to audiences across markets.

With Sunny Deol’s mass appeal, Jyotika’s nuanced performances, and a creative team that includes some of the most influential names in the industry, the yet-untitled film is already being viewed as one of the most anticipated action thrillers currently in development.

