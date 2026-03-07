The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have unveiled a gripping new trailer that promises a more intense and action-packed continuation of the story. The film serves as the sequel to Dhurandhar and is the second installment in a planned duology. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the upcoming spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera. Several supporting actors from the first film are also set to reprise their roles.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer gives a sneak peek into the deadly mission of Ranveer Singh promising a new wave of revenge

The trailer begins with a voiceover that references the aftermath of the death of Rehman Dakait aka Akshaye Khanna, setting the stage for a darker and more dangerous chapter in the story. It also offers brief glimpses of Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi before he takes on the identity of Hamza Ali Mazar, hinting at the deeper layers of his undercover mission.

In the film, Singh plays an Indian intelligence operative who continues his high-stakes infiltration into Karachi’s criminal networks and political power structures in Pakistan. As the narrative unfolds, the agent’s mission becomes more personal as he seeks to avenge the devastating attacks in India while confronting new threats that put both his cover and life at risk. The film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Interestingly, the sequel was shot back-to-back with the first installment. Principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok and continued across several locations including Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. Some international sequences were also filmed in Thailand, which doubled for Pakistan-based settings in the story. The technical team behind the film includes music composer Shashwat Sachdev, cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, and editor Shivkumar V. Panicker.

With its mix of espionage, revenge, and high-octane action, Dhurandhar: The Revenge aims to expand the scale established by the first film while delving deeper into the protagonist’s journey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with festive occasions including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid al-Fitr.

