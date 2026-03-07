The actor shares an emotional video describing his journey back to Dubai and expresses gratitude to the UAE government and airline staff for ensuring safety.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has spoken about the situation in Dubai amid the ongoing tensions linked to the Israel–Iran conflict. After Lara Dutta shared her perspective earlier, Oberoi also took to social media to address his fans and followers, highlighting the efforts of the Government of the United Arab Emirates in supporting residents during the situation.

Vivek Oberoi praises UAE leadership and Emirates crew amid Israel–Iran tensions: “Moved to tears”

The actor shared a video on Instagram along with a note thanking the leadership and airline staff who helped maintain calm during the tense period. In the caption, he wrote, “My deepest gratitude to the UAE leadership, the frontline heroes, and the wings of @emirates for their incredible guardianship. It’s good to be back.”

In the video, Oberoi reflected on what the recent days felt like for residents of the country. He said, “For all of us from over 200 nationalities who live here, UAE is simply home. These past few days, as geopolitical tensions grew, the distance between where I was and where my family waited felt heavier than ever. Returning to Dubai, I felt every person on that Emirates plane had a silent story in their eyes.”

Speaking about the flight crew and the emotional atmosphere during the journey, he added, “Hats off to the Emirates crew for maintaining the calm and taking care of everyone with a smile despite their own fears. The moment we touched down, the atmosphere shifted from silent anxiety to a collective surge of relief. Walking through the terminal, I couldn't help but be moved to tears as I saw daughters throwing themselves into the parents' arms and fathers finally lifting their little ones into the air.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)



The actor also spoke about the anxiety he experienced while thinking about his children during the journey. “I had spent the entire journey with my own heart racing, my thoughts fixed entirely on my kids. A heartfelt thank you Emirates for being the bridge that brought us back together in a world that felt like it was shifting, you remained constant. Thank you for the safety you carry in your wings and for providing the quiet peace we all needed to find our way back.”

Expressing gratitude to the country’s leadership, Oberoi further said, “Today, I am more grateful than ever for the resilience of the UAE government in the face of global uncertainty. Your steady leadership and unwavering calm provided the safety we needed to come back. You have built a nation that doesn't just function, it protects.”

He concluded his message by acknowledging the country’s support for Indian residents. “As a proud Indian, on behalf of all the Indians settled in the UAE, thank you for keeping us safe and for standing with us as one of us rather than just meeting from a distance. Thank you.”

Oberoi’s post comes as several public figures continue to share their experiences and messages of reassurance for residents amid the evolving geopolitical situation in the region.

