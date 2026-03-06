BREAKING: Dhurandhar: The Revenge to have paid previews on March 18 from 5:00 pm onwards

Dhurandhar (2025) is the biggest grosser of Hindi cinema and the excitement is historic for the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film releases in less than two weeks and if that looks like a long wait, here’s some good news for you.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a release on Thursday, March 18. As per the latest development, the film will have paid previews on Wednesday, March 18. Shows will commence from 5:00 pm onwards. There’s tremendous urgency to see the film and hence, Jio Studios and B62 Studios are confident that the film can see a record for the highest collections through paid previews.”

The source also confirmed, “The advance booking of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will commence tomorrow, Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 am.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others. It is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

