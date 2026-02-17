The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated strict action against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production banner, B62 Studios, over alleged violations during the Mumbai shoot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. According to a report by The Indian Express, the civic body has recommended permanent blacklisting of the production house from seeking future filming permissions, citing repeated breaches of conditions.

According to officials from the BMC’s A ward office, a letter has been sent to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 1) proposing that B62 Studios be barred from applying for shooting permissions through the state-run portal managed by the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited.

Alleged Violations During February Shoot

The controversy stems from a shoot conducted between February 7 and 8 in South Mumbai, specifically between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street in A ward. Permission for the schedule had been granted on January 30 through the state film corporation.

However, authorities allege that the production team violated police conditions that explicitly prohibited the use of crackers and flammable materials on set.

Following these alleged breaches, a subsequent application was submitted by Komal Pokhriyal seeking permission to shoot on February 13 and 14. Citing earlier violations, officials cancelled the request.

Second Incident and Seizure of Torches

A fresh application was later filed for filming between 12:30 am and 4:00 am on February 14. This time, conditional approval was granted after the applicants assured authorities that no flammable materials would be used.

Despite this undertaking, police reportedly received complaints around 12:45 am on February 14 regarding the use of flammable torches during filming. A senior BMC official stated that civic officers reached the spot within 15 minutes and seized five lit torches from the location.

After the second alleged violation, the applicants reportedly informed authorities that fire-related visuals would instead be created using visual effects (VFX).

Proposed Penalties and Blacklisting

In addition to recommending permanent blacklisting, the civic body has proposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for allegedly shooting on a building terrace and deploying two generator vans without proper authorisation. The Rs 25,000 security deposit submitted by the applicant has also been forfeited.

The A ward office has further sought approval to formally register the seized items and proceed with penalties against the applicants — Komal Pokhriyal, Nashir Khan — along with B62 Studios.

If approved, the action would prevent the production house and named applicants from securing future filming permissions through the state film corporation portal.

